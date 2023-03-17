Tupelo non-profit leader pleads guilty to charges connected to welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)- The director of a Tupelo-based non-profit pleads guilty to charges connected to a statewide welfare fraud case.

Christi Webb, director of the Family Resource Center, pleaded guilty Thursday in Federal Court to taking money intended to help needy families.

The federal charges stem from a welfare scandal that has ensnared high-profile figures, including retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, and John Davis the former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Davis pleaded guilty in September to state and Federal charges tied to the misspending of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or TANF funds.

Christi Webb could get up to ten years in prison. She will be sentenced on June 16th.

She is also named in a civil lawsuit filed by the state Department of Human Services against several figures in the scheme.