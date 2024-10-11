Tupelo non-profit provides donations for hurricane victims

Source: 7 Days For The Troops Facebook Page

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A non profit that helps provide handicapped accessible homes for wounded military veterans is collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Helene.

7 Days for the Troops will take a trailer full of donated items such as water, toothbrushes, toiletries and other items to North Carolina. The trailer was set up in front of Tupelo City Hall all day on October 11.

People were able to drop off donations of various items, or make cash donations to help in the relief effort.

If you missed out on the donation drive, 7 Days for the Troops will have another day to donate for hurricane Helene relief soon.

