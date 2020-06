TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police have asked for information on a stolen Chevrolet Camaro.

The 1993 black Camaro was taken from a business in the Barnes Crossing area on June 2.

Police said the suspect arrived in the area in this white car. The suspect was wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft.

Anyone with information on incident or suspect was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.