Tupelo pd investigate multiple incidents at the fair

Officers detained three teenagers in the incident, later releasing them to parents by the Lee County Youth Court with pending charges.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo pd investigate multiple incidents at the Tupelo fair in August 28th.

Right now, we know when police arrived at the scene, several teenagers were arguing and fighting.

There is even a possibility gunshots were fired.

A loaded shotgun was found in a parking lot of 1879 Coley Road.

After officers could find the owner of the weapon, it was seized.

And there’s more to the story.

At the same address, a car collided with a building.

Two people were taken to North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another vehicle collision was reported in the area.

If you have any information contact the Tupelo Police Department or CrimeStoppers.