TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager and her infant son.

Janayia Wright, 17, ran away from her home on September 9 with her four-week-old son Keontae Wright.

Wright was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black t-shirt. She is 5’11 and wears 140 pounds.

If anyone has information on Wright’s or her son’s whereabouts, they’re asked to call local law enforcement or Lee County E911 at 662-869-2911