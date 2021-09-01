Tupelo Police are searching for person or people suspected of Credit Card Fraud

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are asking for your help to find a person, or people, suspected of Credit Card Fraud.

Tuesday, the Department received a report of Credit Card Fraud at a business on North Gloster Street.

These men are believed to have been involved in this crime.

Fulton Police are searching for the same suspects in connection to credit card fraud cases there.

If you know who they are or have any information on this crime, call the Tupelo Police Department or Crimes Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.