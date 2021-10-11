Tupelo police arrest a second suspect in connection to a shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police arrest a second suspect in connection to a shooting on Carnation Street.
27-year-old Tevin Hammond, of Prairie Mississippi, is charged with attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Both suspects have been interviewed.
Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen set bond at one million dollars.
Preliminary information indicates the second suspect was acting in self-defense.
Call Tupelo Police if you have information on the incident.