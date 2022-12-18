Tupelo Police arrest former Cracker Barrel employee for alleged vandalism

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A former restaurant employee is arrested after allegedly returning back to work to wreck the place.

Tupelo Police say officers arrived at Cracker barrel on Wednesday night on Cross Creek Drive on a disturbance call.

Multiple windows were broken and an employee’s vehicle was vandalized.

After employees gave officers a description of the suspect, TPD arrested Gregory Payne who had cuts on his hands suspected to be caused by broken glass.

Officers later learned that Payne was a former employee who was asked to leave the Cracker Barrel for harassing customers.

Payne was charged with Felony Malicious Mischief.

Payne’s bond is set at $25 thousand.