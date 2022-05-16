Tupelo Police arrest suspect for allegedly trying to set vehicles on fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police arrested a man for allegedly trying to set cars on fire. David Lindow was arrested as a suspect linked to three different incidents of tampering with the gas caps of vehicles and placing a burned fabric in the fuel tank.

One report was made on May, 9th, and two reports were made on May, 11th. Tupelo Police found Lindow in the Verona area. He’s charged with three counts of third-degree arson. Lindow’s bond is set at $45 thousand.