Tupelo police ask for help identifying person involved in possible burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department are asking for the community’s help in identifying the person or persons involved in a burglary of a vehicle around W. Main Street and Maynard Drive area in Tupelo on July 4.

If you can identify the person in this picture or the vehicle, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

