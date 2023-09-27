Tupelo Police Department hosts meeting for area church security teams

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Houses of worship should be places of safety and peace in a turbulent world, but violent incidents at churches, synagogues, and mosques across the country have made congregations and law enforcement more aware of the need for security.

In Tupelo, police and parishioners are working to get on the same page to keep sanctuaries safe.

Churches are meant to be places open to the public for spiritual renewal and refreshment. But they can also be easy targets.

That’s what prompted Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka to invite churches to a meeting on security and safety in houses of worship.

Quaka said every church should have a security team with qualified and trained personnel.

“The number one thing is you need to have the right people on your church security team. And the other thing is you need to start doing assessments of your own facility. Where are our weaknesses, points of entry? It’s all about building the right team and doing an assessment,” Quaka said.

The chief said a church’s security plan should start in the parking lot, and continue into the building, hallways, classrooms, and sanctuary. He also encouraged churches to keep detailed records and documentation relating to their security teams.

“These people who attended will be able to document this as training and hopefully get them on the right track of training,” Quaka said.

Church security team members said it’s important to have a plan in place with ongoing training.

“Everybody knows what they can and cannot do. Know the laws, basically. It’s great Tupelo police came up with this,” said Joe Keaton, a police officer with the New Albany Police Department and a member of Watson Grove Baptist Church.

“More detection. Being not only aware of people but inviting, what Chief Quaka said. Our main goal in a church is bringing people to Jesus, but we can still do that and keep the congregation safe also,” said Lee Duncan, of Hope Church.

The Mississippi Church Protection Act gives churches the authority to create security teams. The law also gives security team members the authority to have firearms in church. It also provides legal protections if a security team member has to use lethal force to stop a threat.

Quaka strongly encourages churches to require enhanced carry permits and training for security team members.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter