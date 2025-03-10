Tupelo Police Department make six arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) On February 27, officers with the Tupelo Police Department were a conducting a surveillance operation in the area of North Gloster Street near Blair Street, and they also pulled over three different vehicles.

After coming in contact with the drivers of the vehicles, narcotics were discovered in all three vehicles, along with multiple fraudulent out of state driver’s license, social security cards, stolen checks, and two firearms.

The drivers of the vehicles were then arrested on misdemeanor charges and transported to the Lee County Jail.

After further investigation, 26-year-old Sydney Lewis from Kansas City Missouri was charged with three counts of Conspiracy to Commit False Pretense.

24-year-old Dante McKinnie from Chattanooga Tennessee was charged with three counts of Conspiracy to Commit False Pretense, and one count of Fraudulent Use of Identity.

24-year-old Shacoy Peebles from Columbus Ohio was charged with three counts of Conspiracy to Commit False Pretense.

30-year-old William Quiring from Wichita Kansas was charged with three counts of Conspiracy to Commit False Pretense.

28-year-old Stephanie Washington from Independence Missouri was charged with three counts of Conspiracy to Commit False Pretense.

37-year-old Rachel Writesel from West Jefferson Ohio was charged with three counts of Conspiracy to Commit False Pretense and one count of Fraudulent Use of Identity.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir ordered all six people to be held without bond.

This case is still under investigation and other charges are pending at this time.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

