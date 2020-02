TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police Department has asked for help finding a man accused stealing information for fake checks.

Derris Standifer was wanted for false pretense.

Police alleged Standifer used the victim’s banking information for fake checks. He’s also accused of using the fake checks at multiple businesses in Tupelo.

Anyone with information on Standifer’s location is asked to call Tupelo Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.