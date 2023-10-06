Tupelo police investigate accident that killed pedestrian

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian.

The victim was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta around 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of West Main Street and Broadway.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as 64-year-old Donald Brunson of Tupelo.

He was taken to the hospital ER where he later died.

Officers at the scene interviewed the driver and passenger of the car. They also interviewed witnesses.

Police said preliminary data does not indicate any criminal intent. The incident is still under investigation.

