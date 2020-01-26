Tupelo Police investigate late afternoon shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Canal Street and Martin Street.

Chief Charles McDougle said the incident happened around 5:30 Sunday afternoon.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

He said suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Witnesses and persons of interest are currently being interviewed.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Crimestoppers of North East Mississippi.