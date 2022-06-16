Tupelo Police investigating shooting of teenager

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo teenager has been shot, and police are on the hunt for the gunman.

Around 7:00P.M Wednesday night Tupelo Police were told that a 13 year old male had been taken to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

That victim is reportedly sedated and stable at NMMC.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation, but they thi nk the shooting happened in the Lumpkin Street area.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in that area tonight should call Tupelo Police at 662-814-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-5477