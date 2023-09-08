Tupelo police make 3 arrests in 2 robbery cases in the city

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made three arrests in two robbery cases in the city.

Tuesday, police arrested Brandon Shannon of Plantersville and Ryan McClendon of Tupelo.

The two men are charged with armed robbery in connection with a gas station hold-up on South Eason Boulevard on August 14.

During that robbery, two suspects entered the store wearing wigs and masks. One of them showed a gun and ordered the cashier to empty the cash register and lie down on the floor.

The suspects got away with the cash and a display full of Lottery tickets.

During an investigation, with help from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, Shannon and McClendon were identified as the suspects.

A judge ordered them held without bond.

In a separate case, Joshua D. West was also being held without bond, after a Tupelo restaurant was held up.

Tupelo police were called to Danvers on West Main Tuesday night.

Witnesses there told officers that a man pulled a knife and demanded merchandise.

Police identified West as the suspect.

He was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.

