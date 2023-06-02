Tupelo police make arrest for incident that happened in March

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest was made in Tupelo for an incident that happened in March.

On March 27th, Tupelo police were dispatched to a business on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. Employees of the business said that a vehicle had been stolen from the property sometime during the night.

After further investigation, 32-year-old Deautay Payne was arrested and charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Payne’s bond was set at $10,000.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

