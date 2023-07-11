Tupelo police make arrest in string of armed robberies

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest in a string of armed robberies in the city’s center.

On Saturday, officers responded to three reported armed robberies in the Mid-Town area of Tupelo.

Robbery victims were able to give officers a good description of the suspect and the property that was stolen.

A short time later, officers attempted to make a traffic stop for careless driving near Cross Town.

The driver led police on a short car chase before he hit a pole. He then tried to run.

Police were able to catch up with him.

Officers also identified that driver, Myron Pollard of Clarksdale, as the suspect in the earlier robberies.

Pollard was charged with three counts of armed robbery and is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

