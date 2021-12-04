Tupelo Police needs your help to catch the selfie burglar

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police need your help to find a burglar after he accidentally took a selfie of himself.

The man in the photo is accused of burglarizing a home and several vehicles in Tupelo.

During a house burglary, a Spartan Cell Camera was stolen but the suspect on your screen took a picture of himself by mistake.

The picture was then sent to the owner of the camera.

If you have any information on who this person is or where we may be, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477 or Tupelo Police.