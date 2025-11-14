Tupelo Police report an increase in fentanyl-laced drugs

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Another area city is warning about an influx of potent, fentanyl-laced drugs.

The Tupelo Police Department is reporting an increase in the purity and potency of the fentanyl that it has been seizing recently.

TPD also said there has been a noticeable increase in the number of overdoses in the area, even larger than in neighboring counties, pointing to the possibility of a potentially dangerous batch of the drug circulating locally.

Counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are of particular concern. Police say they are being made to look like legitimate prescription meds, such as oxycodone, Xanax, and other pills.

They advise that if you suspect someone is experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately.

