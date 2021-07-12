TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police say a Lee County official was the victim of a shooting incident.

Police arrived at the Hill Dale Apartments on a gunshot call Saturday.

The victim, who is a local Constable serving legal papers at the time, mentioned of hearing gunshots and being hit in the leg.

The victim suffered a minor injury.

The bullet did not penetrate through the victim’s body.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi.