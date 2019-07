TUPELO, Miss. (WCB)- Tupleo police are looking for woman who has been missing since Wednesday.

Glenda Spivey, 63, was last seen driving a red 2000 Ford Explorer.

Police say she suffers from an unspecified medical condition. She’s 5’0″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tupelo Police at 662-841-6491.