Tupelo police searching for police chase suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A police chase in Tupelo came to a halt after the driver crashed and is still on the run.

Tupelo police tried to stop a black Dodge Charger in the Hilda Avenue area.

Officers were conducting a safety checkpoint and said the car tried to go the other direction.

The chase continued through Fair Park and east on Main Street.

Police ended the chase in around skyline.

Police then got reports the car crashed in the Lee and Itawamba County area but the driver ran off on foot.

Police are working to identify who that car belonged to.