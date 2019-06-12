Tupelo police searching for suspect that fled traffic stop

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are searching for a driver that drove away from a traffic stop, which sparked a manhunt.

Investigators said Brian Austin Robison was behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi SUV when he fled.

Officers pulled him over near Main and Broadway.

While speaking with TPD, Robison drove away and eventually stopped in a wooded area north of the Tupelo Regional Airport.

A rear passenger, Shyan Carey, was arrested there and charged with disorderly conduct.

Police searched the area around the airport but could not find Robison.

He’s wanted for felony fleeing and other traffic violations.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi.