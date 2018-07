TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo PD is asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspected car thief.

Originally part of a test drive in January, Shavorra Osborne is accused of never returning the vehicle.

It’s since been recovered by Booneville Police, but not without several thousand dollars worth of damage.

The 23-year-old is 5’3″ and weighs roughly 198 lbs.

She’s wanted for Felony Taking of a Motor Vehicle.