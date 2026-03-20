Tupelo Public School District confirms response was due to a student post

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Public School District releases a statement addressing the code of conduct.

On Thursday, March 19, a post reported to have been made by a student contained a racial slur and accompanying commentary.

The school released this statement on social media:

“The Tupelo Public School District is proud to serve a diverse community across all 14 of our schools.

Our Student Code of Conduct prohibits, among other things, the use of offensive and insulting language. Violations of the Code of Conduct result in appropriate discipline.

We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff.”

The Tupelo Public School District confirmed that the post was prompted by actions of a 16-year-old student.

No further details have been released at this time.

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