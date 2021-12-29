Tupelo Public Works taking live Christmas trees for disposal

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Not sure what to do with your live Christmas tree?

The Tupelo public works department has you covered.

From now until January 31st, you can drop off your Christmas tree at five different locations in Tupelo.

The locations are the Tupelo Dog Park, Theron Nichols Park, Ballard Park, Hancock Park, and the Tupelo Compost site.

They ask that you remove all ornaments, lights, garland, tinsel, and other decorations before donating.