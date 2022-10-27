Tupelo Reads selects two books for community-wide reading program

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An initiative that promotes literacy selected two books for its community-wide reading program.

“Tupelo Reads” has selected two books by Jamie Ford. Those books are “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” and “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy”.

Lisa Reed is chairman of Tupelo Reads and said both novels look at the Chinese American experience.

The initiative encourages locals to read one, or both books, and have conversations about the topics.

“They’re more serious books, one is more poignant, one is very contemporary. Takes place in many settings. He is touted as a great speaker. We wanted to get him, he is excited, he’s never been to the deep South, he lives in Montana, but he’s looking forward to Tupelo,” said Reed.

Tupelo Reads will bring Jamie Ford to Tupelo for a visit to Tupelo High School and a Luncheon with Books event at the Lee County Library on February First.

