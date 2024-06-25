Tupelo receives grant to ease congestion at busy crossroads

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – There could eventually be some relief for motorists who get stuck by the train at Tupelo’s busiest intersection.

The City of Tupelo will receive more than $7.5 million as part of a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant. That grant is through the United States Department of Transportation and will help fund projects such as “quiet zones” in certain areas.

It will also fund a project that will move the switching operations south of the city. That is expected to help ease congestion at the Crosstown intersection. Often, trains stop in the middle of the intersection as they switch tracks.

The money will also fund upgrades at eleven crossings throughout the city.

No word yet on a timeline for the projects.

