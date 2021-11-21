Tupelo residents learn how to play traditional instruments

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A longtime North Mississippi tradition returned after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The North Mississippi Dulcimer Association concert was held at a new venue, the Tupelo Oren Dunn Museum, instead of the Natchez Trace Visitors Center.

The Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer is the first major instrument developed in America.

And music leader Linda Sullivan says it is very simple to learn.

“It caters to people who have always wanted to play a music instrument their entire life but maybe did not have the ability the musical ability to do so. We play a simple style of music that anyone can play. You do not have to be able to read music and we play by numbers and the numbers are associated with the numbers of frets on the dulcimers,” said Sullivan.

She says the name dulcimer is a combination of Greek and Latin meaning “Sweet Song” or “Sweet Sound.”