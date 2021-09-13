Tupelo city council votes: restaurants can serve alcoholic beverages earlier during store hours

However, restaurants are required to wait until 10 a.m. before serving liquor, spirits, and non-light wine.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Restaurants in Tupelo can serve alcoholic beverages earlier in the day now.

The Tupelo City Council passed a vote allowing businesses to sell beer and light wine to customers starting at 8 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.

Mayor Todd Jordan says the proposal was made after several requests from local business owners