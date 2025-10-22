Tupelo Rotary Club donates over $12,000 to local nonprofits

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Rotary Club donates more than $12,000 to local non-profits.

During the regular meeting of the Tupelo Rotary Club, local non-profits received grants for various projects.

The grants are awarded every year, as part of the Tupelo Rotary Club’s mission to boost the community.

Representatives of the non-profits, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, the Regional Rehab Center, the Church After School Association, and others, were at the lunch to receive the grants.

“We ended up totaling about $12,900 in grants to our local non-profits. We believe those grants serve a vital role for those non-profits as well,” said Tupelo Rotary Club President John Curlee.

WCBI’s Allie Martin was the guest speaker for this week’s Tupelo Rotary Club meeting.

