Tupelo Schools honor outstanding teachers and administrators

Tupelo Public School District names its Teachers and Administrators of the Year

TUPELO, Miss. — It was a special day of recognition Tuesday afternoon at the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees meeting, as the Parkway tandem of Carmen Gary was named the 2022 Administrator of the Year and Christal Chapman the Teacher of the Year.

It’s the first recognition of this kind for both.

“Getting to spend my days in the midst of childhood wonder is the best, most beautiful thing,” said Chapman, a native of Saltillo who is in her fourth year of teaching at Parkway and 12th overall. “It’s all about the kids.”

A flight pilot in training, this first-grade teacher is also working to become National Board Certified teacher. She’s a member of the New Teacher Mentor Program and serves on her school’s leadership team. Chapman, mother to 9-year-old daughter Isabella, earned her bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Blue Mountain College in 2006 and her master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from Nova Southeastern University in 2008. “I would be hard pressed to find a more patient and selfless teacher inside the classroom,” Gary said. “Her sweet and quiet nature seems to mirror her philosophy. Her students trust her quickly and easily, because they can see, even at their young age, what all of her colleagues see — a genuine person.”

A 1999 graduate of Tupelo High School, Gary has served as Parkway’s principal for seven years.

She earned both of her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ole Miss and once thought about becoming a flight attendant.

She and her husband, Ramon, have three kids — Carson, Reid and Riley.

“ This honor would not be possible without the dedicated staff at Parkway,” she said. “They truly have a heart to serve. The students and parents make Parkway a very special place. I am thankful to have the opportunity to be in a profession that I love, which is my true calling. I am honored that my colleagues selected me to represent the district as administrator of the year.” Both Gary and Chapman are now eligible to win state recognition, which will be announced in April.

Last year’s winners were Mark Enis of Tupelo Middle School and Leslie Tally of Lawhon. She was also named the Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

2021-22 TPSD Teachers of the Year

Carver

Anna Clark



ECEC

Leigh Ann Wise

Joyner Emily Lee

Lawhon

Leah Carpenter



Lawndale

Sheena Howard



Milam

Amorita Shells

Parkway

Christal Chapman



Pierce Street

Jamie Wilburn



Rankin

Allison Metcalfe

Thomas Street

Tritina Siddell

Tupelo Career Center

Sherry McGaughy



Tupelo Middle School

Lauryn Cayson



Tupelo High School