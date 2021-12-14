Tupelo Schools honor outstanding teachers and administrators
Tupelo Public School District names its Teachers and Administrators of the Year
It’s the first recognition of this kind for both.
“Getting to spend my days in the midst of childhood wonder is the best, most beautiful thing,” said Chapman, a native of Saltillo who is in her fourth year of teaching at Parkway and 12th overall. “It’s all about the kids.”
A flight pilot in training, this first-grade teacher is also working to become National Board Certified teacher. She’s a member of the New Teacher Mentor Program and serves on her school’s leadership team.
Chapman, mother to 9-year-old daughter Isabella, earned her bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Blue Mountain College in 2006 and her master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from Nova Southeastern University in 2008.
“I would be hard pressed to find a more patient and selfless teacher inside the classroom,” Gary said. “Her sweet and quiet nature seems to mirror her philosophy. Her students trust her quickly and easily, because they can see, even at their young age, what all of her colleagues see — a genuine person.”
A 1999 graduate of Tupelo High School, Gary has served as Parkway’s principal for seven years.
She earned both of her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ole Miss and once thought about becoming a flight attendant.
Last year’s winners were Mark Enis of Tupelo Middle School and Leslie Tally of Lawhon. She was also named the Mississippi Teacher of the Year.
