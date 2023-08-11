Tupelo schools roll out improvement projects across district

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Students heading back to school in Tupelo will notice construction projects across the district.

One of the biggest capital improvement projects is the expansion of the cafeteria at Rankin Elementary. Once work began, it was discovered that the plumbing also needed to be replaced.

In fact, new plumbing is going in at most of the campuses. Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said it’s important to keep up with needed repairs and expansions, especially with the older buildings in the district.

“We’re really excited about this expansion here at Rankin. We have been doing a lot of construction all over and this is a project that turned out to be bigger than we thought because they’re old buildings, but Tupelo really loves their old schools, their history, and it takes a special heart to love an old school so we’re putting in the work and doing that needs to be done to make this a phenomenal experience for our children,” said Picou.

There’s a new multipurpose building at the high school, a new parking lot at Pierce Street, a new roof for Thomas Street, and new science labs and classes at Milam.

