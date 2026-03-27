Tupelo sees a surge of popularity for the game Pickleball

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The All-America City is seeing a steady rise in popularity for a sport that appeals to a broad age range.

In recent years, pickleball has gained in popularity throughout Tupelo. The city of Tupelo invested $1.2 million in the Dot Cooper Kelly Pickleball Courts. The city has also renovated the former rec center on the site.

The space was recently used by teams and organizers during a pickleball tournament benefitting Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Mississippi.

There are also courts at Mill Village, and free pickleball lessons are offered twice a week at the East Heights Baptist Church gym.

Pickleball attracts people of all age groups and is also known as a sport that fosters community connections.

Pickleball tournaments are planned throughout the year in Tupelo.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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