Tupelo shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- The Lee County Coroner’s office along with Tupelo Police are investigating a Friday night shooting.

TPD responded to a call on Hodges Drive around 10 p.m.

21-year-old Raybric Mims of Tupelo was found dead at the scene.

Reportedly, there was a disturbance just before the gunfire.

His body is being sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

Call Tupelo Police if you have any information.