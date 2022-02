Tupelo Storm Shelters open

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Tupelo’s small storm shelters are all currently open, as are the two large city shelters at Theron Nichols and Lee Acres.

The Tupelo Public School District shelters at Carver, Joyner, Thomas Street, and Tupelo High School are also open.

Stay safe and weather-aware throughout the day and evening.