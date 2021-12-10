Tupelo students get to “Shop With A Cop”

WalMart gives students an early Christmas

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was an early Christmas for some elementary students in the Tupelo School District.

Eighteen students were selected for the annual “Shop with a Cop” outing at the Wal-Mart on North Gloster.

Each student was paired with a Tupelo police officer or a Natchez Trace Park Ranger.

As officers pushed buggies, the children selected toys, clothes, and other merchandise during their shopping spree.

Officers and students say the shopping extravaganza was a lot of fun.

“When you see officers walking around with children, everybody has a smile on and that means so much to all of us. We’d like to let the children know we’re their friends and they can always come to us if they need to,” said Tupelo Police Chief Jackie Clayton.

Each child was allowed to spend $300. Wal-Mart supplied the money for the fun field trip.