Tupelo Superintendent gives musical welcome for first day back to school

Dr. Rob Picou says he wants to set the stage for a positive, fun year

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The first day of school is a time of joy and anticipation, and it can also be stressful.

That’s why Tupelo’s school superintendent hopped on a bus with a musical instrument to help get the school year started off on a positive note.

As they boarded Bus 52 on the first day of school, students had an unexpected musical welcome.

TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou taught himself how to play the harmonica during his days at LSU and figured it would be a fun way to kick off the new school year.

“We want to bring joy to schools, academic celebration, want to emphasize fun and learning, and get kids motivated to learn, my harmonica makes me happy, makes me joyful and I felt like it would be a good time to share that with the students,” Picou said.

Picou is hoping to set a fun and positive tone for the upcoming school year and wants the entire community to play a part.

“We are going to focus on the standards. We hope our entire community engages in the process with us and helps make the TPSD a world-class learning experience for all of our students,” Picou said.

Although most students on Bus 52 may not have known the harmonica player in the blue hat, the students enjoyed the music and are looking forward to the new school year.

Picou said he enjoys getting out of the office, visiting with students, teachers, staff, and parents, and using a well-known musical instrument to share a positive message.

“Harmonica in the key of love,” he said.

Picou also teaches blues harmonica to students at Lawndale Elementary during the school year.

