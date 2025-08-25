Tupelo supports farmers market with Alzheimer’s organization

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Weekly farmers’ markets can bring unity in a community, and it was the case in Tupelo.

The Farmers’ market was held at The Depot on August 23.

There were over 30 vendors out for the event with produce and other items for attendees to purchase.

An opening bell ceremony took place to honor the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association, which is an organization that strives to end Alzheimer’s Disease.

Development manager Jenna Harris said she couldn’t turn down the opportunity to showcase the organization that can potentially help those in need.

“It is so incredible to participate in the Farmers’ market,” Jenna Harris, Development Manager, said. “We’ve been able to meet so many great people who come by, and just to hear the stories of those who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s and Dementia. It’s great to get out in the community; there’s so much connection here at the farmers’ market. It’s such an incredible time to see other vendors, other farmers, and community members all coming out. Just the community here in Tupelo really cares about one another, and that is so evident here at the farmers market.”

“It’s so great, it’s people from different towns that come and you get to know people and they are all here for the same reasons,” Mike Richey, vendor, said. “It is to make a little extra money, communicate with other people, and support the community and local businesses.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association is asking for donations to help the organization find a cure for the disease.

For 24/7 news nd updates, follow us on Facebook and X