Tupelo thief takes Thai restaurant’s cash register, silverware

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A thief makes away with several items out of a Tupelo restaurant. Now police need your help with the search.

Video was captured early Tuesday morning at The Thai Garden Restaurant.

A white male entered the restaurant and left with some silverware and a cash register.

The caped crusader reportedly went back into the cooler to cover his face with a batman mask during the less than valiant incident.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.