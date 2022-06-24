Tupelo traffic stop leads to firearm and narcotics charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A minor traffic stop in Tupelo leads to firearm and drug charges.

Tuesday, Tupelo police pulled over Kerry Scruggs near Veterans Boulevard and Deer park for a traffic offense.

Allegedly, investigators say a firearm was found in Scruggs’s possession.

He is a convicted felon.

Illegal narcotics were also discovered during the traffic stop.

Scruggs is charged with three counts of Possession of Schedule II narcotics and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

He is held at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office without bond.