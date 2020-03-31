Tupelo Transit driver tests positive for coronavirus

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo Transit driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the city of Tupelo said the driver tested positive on Saturday, March 28. The employee’s last day of work was Monday, March 23.

All passengers who rode with the driver within the last three weeks were notified. In addition, all Tupelo Transit employees have been required to self-quarantine.

Vehicles and offices will be professionally sanitized and cleaned.

Service has been discontinued until Tuesday, April 7, which will be fourteen days since exposure.