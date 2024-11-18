Tupelo Women’s Club hosts its annual ‘Holiday Tree Festival’

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An auction featuring custom Christmas trees will help meet the needs of charities in the Tupelo area throughout the year.

The Tupelo Women’s Club hosted its annual “Holiday Tree Festival” at the Tupelo Cotton Mill.

There was live music, a silent auction, and the main attraction, more than fifteen custom Christmas trees, designed by members of the Women’s Club.

Each tree was auctioned to the highest bidder, and proceeds benefit five charities, “Helping Hands Food Pantry,” “Tree of Life Free Clinic,” “Regional Rehab Center,” “SAFE Shelter,” and” Wear It Well.”

“All of the funds we raise tonight will go directly into the pockets of our charities, and we have a club of about seventy women and they work hard all year to make this event happen and make what is possible for our charities to happen throughout the year for the people they serve,” said Brooke Burleson, president of the Tupelo Women’s Club.

The Holiday Tree Festival has been a popular event during the Christmas season for more than twenty years.

