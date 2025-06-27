Tupelo’s Mall at Barnes Crossing under new management

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo’s Mall at Barnes Crossing has new owners and a new management company, but day-to-day operations won’t be impacted.

Miami-based Rialto Capital had the highest and best bid for the mall and surrounding parcels, at $53 million.

The property was sold at public auction on the steps of the Lee County Justice Court Center.

Mall General Manager Jeff Snyder said Jones, Lang LaSalle will be the mall’s new management company. However, Snyder said all mall management employees will stay with the new management company.

Rialto is the creditor for the loan that was in default by Brookfield Properties.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.