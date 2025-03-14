Tupelo’s Monster Jam rescheduled due to incoming bad weather

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The threat of severe weather is putting the brakes on this weekend’s Monster Jam event in Tupelo.

The event, which was scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed due to the possibility of severe weather forecast for the region.

Monster Jam has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6th.

Tickets for this weekend’s event will be honored for the corresponding days for the April shows.

For fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled events or wish to exchange your tickets for a different event, exchanges or refunds will be given at your original point of purchase.

For more information, please contact your original point of purchase or the Cadence Bank Arena Box Office at 662-841-6528.

More information will be available beginning next week.

