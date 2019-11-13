Tupelo’s Puckett Signs With Mississippi State Baseball

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — A commitment fulfilled.

Since 10th grade, Tupelo infielder Peyton Puckett has been committed to Mississippi State baseball. On Wednesday, Puckett made it official.

“I’ve always grown up being a State fan. so I grew up visiting there,” Puckett said, “The first time I actually got brought in and take a visit, I knew it was the place for me.”

In 22 games for the Golden Wave in 2018-2019, Puckett batted .417, with 25 RBIs, six doubles, two triples, and four home runs.