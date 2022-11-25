Tupelo’s Salvation Army feeds thousand for Thanksgiving

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Thousands of people across the region did not miss a traditional Thanksgiving meal thanks to the Tupelo Salvation Army and an army of volunteers.

More than 3,000 traditional Thanksgiving lunches were served by volunteers during the Salvation Army’s annual outreach.

The community center was open for those wanting to dine in.

People could also drive up and pick up plate lunches, and volunteers also delivered meals to shut-ins.

It takes a lot of work to feed thousands of people, but volunteers say they are glad to do their part to help bless someone’s Thanksgiving day.

“It’s important the Salvation Army is here just to feed the needy people. If it wasn’t for us, they wouldn’t have had a meal, and Thanksgiving is for Thanks-giving… (it’s) for giving,” said volunteer Bill Huddleston.

Volunteers worked throughout the week preparing for the community-wide feeding.