Tupelo’s Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving lunch

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- An army of volunteers made sure no one went without a meal this Thanksgiving. Tupelo’s Salvation Army hosted its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch. People could stop by and eat inside the community center, get meals delivered to them, or get meals to go from the mobile unit. This is the first time in two years that people have been able to eat their Thanksgiving Day meal inside the building.

Volunteers were on site early getting all of the turkey and fixings ready.

“You get here and put out 130 turkeys and say, “Lord, let’s make this happen,” said Captin Rob Dolby. “The folks who have come have been overwhelmingly supportive, and I think that’s good news, especially with this new normal in post-pandemic, people weren’t sure how many were going to return and we’ve had just as many people return.”

Captain Dolby says a large number of young people helped at today’s Thanksgiving Day lunch.

The Salvation Army was prepared to serve 25 hundred plates.